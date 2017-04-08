FOUR POEMS by Rebecca Hazelton

HOMEWRECKERS

Say hi to California for me. Say hi to lovely weather.

I hear your movie is a good one. Your movie is a winner.

Say good morning to the good girl beside you. Say hello

to good decisions. The bread and the toast it becomes.

The sweet unction of jam and the dull knife that spreads it.

There are ratings for content and there are ratings

for effectiveness. Give this breakfast a thumbs-up, give this

daily bread an M for Mature. You are no longer the man

who wakes in his own sick. You are a clean and gleaming

example of the benefits of benefits, the outcome of income.

Hello car, hello driveway, my goodness it’s been

forever since we gridlocked together, since we were caught

in a pattern and sidelined. Hello burning vehicle. Hello

tire smoke. Use your turn signal when passing. Politeness

is a virtue is a virtuous man. LA is a town and LA is a set

piece for noir and incest. I hear you bought all

the orange groves. I hear you’re a pipeline and a girl

with a fresh nose job goodbye goodbye. You inhale

and she inhales the good day the good idea

and the smog isn’t smog it’s potential.

WHO SAYS SORRY

The habit of sealing up sweetness,

of saving but never

tasting, isn’t lost

when the drones disperse,

and the queen

is left to starve.

These uncapped frames

stamped

with ready-made cells

say there are six sides

to every argument

and there are six arguments

for abandoning your home,

but each can be built

upon and expanded.



Even when the chemicals

in our body smooth and the horizon blues

from contaminants,

there’s still a synapse

or two that crackles

with self-denial,

that prefers the look

of honey in a jar

left to darken unopened,

the comb floating

like a ruin.

EVEN THE NEWS

When Napoleon wrote

to Josephine, “Am returning in three days. Don’t wash,”

he wanted her

concentrated, the sweet and the rank

in the crevices

of her underarms, the accumulations

of perfume

dabbed over days

in negotiation with the stiffer perfume of her crotch,

which we call musk, which we describe as animalic,

acknowledging our flirtation

with the fecal and fecund,

the way we sniff, wrinkle our noses, and sniff again.



To reproduce

this aroma we’ve hunted musk deer, killed muskrats,

dried organs, ground them, tinctured the grains

and then anointed

our bodies with the complex

scent that attracts and repels

simultaneously.



Napoleon couldn’t know

this battlefield missive

would be passed on and repeated

in varying shades of admiration and disgust,

or that one day he’d be a synonym for a man

overcompensating. He was of average height for the period.



Upon Napoleon’s death,

the attending doctor cut off the corpse’s penis

and gave it to a priest in Corsica

like a relic,

which, improperly preserved, shrank

and thinned to a leather shoelace,

redolent of sandalwood,

tying us together

by what repels and binds.

SUMMERTIME SADNESS

Tomorrow there will be a better tomorrow

if we go to bed early if we say our prayers

there will be a cessation to this still weather

but not a tornado. Tomorrow the sprinklers

will click against the drought

during appointed times and the small pines

will stand stranded in red clay.

The bubble skylights of Walmart will aim

their security cameras to the heavens.

There will be cleanups on aisles five and six.

There will be returns. The hideous apings of sex

from our neighbors carrying across the asphalt

are not like our hideous apings of sex spilling over

the window frames. Ours call the world into new focus.

Tomorrow we will make promises. We will say our prayers.

We will go to a church recognized suitably Christian.

A hat will be passed though no one wears hats anymore.

If our prayers have answers they aren’t these children

bicycling in aimless circles in the parking lot, singing

the song of the summer. Someone like you. Someone like you.



